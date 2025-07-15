KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on KALA BIO in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.
KALA BIO Stock Performance
Insider Activity at KALA BIO
In other news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,040.27. Following the sale, the director owned 258,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,316.33. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,335 shares of company stock worth $162,876 in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of KALA BIO
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the first quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
KALA BIO Company Profile
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
