LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 2.44. LendingClub has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,288,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,618. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,190.30. The trade was a 12.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $341,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.4% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 32,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

