Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

MLP stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 98.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Case bought 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,198.77. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,921,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,790,786.35. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,409 shares of company stock valued at $154,161. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 1st quarter valued at $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 116,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

