Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.95 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

