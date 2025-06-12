Kelly Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $629.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

