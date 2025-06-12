Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 1.4%

NFLX opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $994.50. The firm has a market cap of $519.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.