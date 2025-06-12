Sapient Capital LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

