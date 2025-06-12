Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,466.28 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,051.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,941.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.