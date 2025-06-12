Fifth Third Bancorp Has $54.06 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $54,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after purchasing an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $308.37 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

