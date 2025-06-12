Zhang Financial LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $488.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.45. The firm has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.