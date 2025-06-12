CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $52,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $476.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 935.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

