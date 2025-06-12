Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $52,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 4.1%

LMT stock opened at $457.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

