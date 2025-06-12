Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $552.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

