Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,291 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $423.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

