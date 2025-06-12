Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.4% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

