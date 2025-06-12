Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VUG stock opened at $423.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

