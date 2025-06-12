First United Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.