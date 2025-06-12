International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $167.23 and a 52-week high of $281.86.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

