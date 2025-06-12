Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

