Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $13.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 102.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

