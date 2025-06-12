Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

