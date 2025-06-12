Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,683,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

