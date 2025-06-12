SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.98 and a 200-day moving average of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

