Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $9.10 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

