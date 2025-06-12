Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 9,847 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,149.91.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,219.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $994.50. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

