Best Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 9th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, transport or end-use of hydrogen as an energy carrier. They typically include firms that develop electrolyzers, fuel cells, refueling infrastructure and related technologies. Investing in hydrogen stocks offers exposure to the emerging clean-energy sector but can be subject to high volatility and evolving technology risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,597,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.41. The company had a trading volume of 351,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,301. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.51. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

