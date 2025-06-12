Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $45.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $45,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2%

QUAL stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

