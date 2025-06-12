Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

