Members Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Members Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.6% of Members Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $604.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

