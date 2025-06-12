Members Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Members Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.6% of Members Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of IVV stock opened at $604.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Mid-Cap Marvels: 3 Stocks That Crushed Sales Estimates in May
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GameStop Turns a Profit, But Core Business Keeps Shrinking
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Other AI Chipmaker: Why Marvell’s Dip Is a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.