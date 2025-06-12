Medical Stocks To Research – June 11th

UnitedHealth Group, Brown & Brown, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, Insmed, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare and life-sciences sectors—such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical-device manufacturers. By buying these equities, investors gain ownership stakes in firms that research, develop and commercialize drugs, treatments and diagnostic tools. The performance of medical stocks is often driven by factors like clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $309.09. 9,177,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,918,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.36.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $104.72. 13,358,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.20. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $125.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $816.55. 1,407,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $770.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $773.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,323,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,511,014. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. 9,913,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Insmed stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,016. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.80. Insmed has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.67. 1,386,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

