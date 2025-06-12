Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $532.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.16 and a 200-day moving average of $502.45. The stock has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

