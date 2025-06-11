Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7%

EXPD stock opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

