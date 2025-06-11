CTRL GROUP (NASDAQ:MCTR) Stock Price Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

CTRL GROUP Ltd (NASDAQ:MCTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.53. 1,095,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,070,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

CTRL GROUP Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38.

About CTRL GROUP

Ctrl Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marketing and advertising services. It offers one-stop advertising services to clients throughout the entire advertising process, which comprises the planning, creating, launching, managing, and performance monitoring of the advertisements.

