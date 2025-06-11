Jeffrey Gould Purchases 3,026 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,026 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,204.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,973,570 shares in the company, valued at $63,298,970.10. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 600 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552.00.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.03. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 65,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. Colliers Securities downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.