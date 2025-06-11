Max O. Valdes Sells 5,062 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) Director Max O. Valdes sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $70,209.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,570.23. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viant Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $840.90 million, a PE ratio of 224.04 and a beta of 1.14. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

