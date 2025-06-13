Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.73.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,215.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market cap of $517.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,113.54 and its 200-day moving average is $996.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

