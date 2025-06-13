Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Update

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Capitec Bank stock remained flat at $98.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. Capitec Bank has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

