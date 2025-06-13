Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 0.4%

INTC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

