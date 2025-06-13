Bensler LLC Buys Shares of 1,068 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bensler LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $280.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $243.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $167.23 and a twelve month high of $283.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

