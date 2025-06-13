CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the May 15th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,904,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDL traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 61,767,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,835,004. CBD Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About CBD Life Sciences
