Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,215.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $996.91. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

