iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

