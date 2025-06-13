Polianta Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $319.11 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.92 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $500.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

