Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,024 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,297 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day moving average is $261.65. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

