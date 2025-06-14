Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,233,000 after buying an additional 159,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after buying an additional 786,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 504,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,040.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 367,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

