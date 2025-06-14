HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Decreased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.