Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

TIP stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

