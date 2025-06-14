Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $501,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,050,855,000 after buying an additional 6,016,560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,779,000 after buying an additional 3,072,312 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,887,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,142,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,818,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 309,752 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE PBR opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2806 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

