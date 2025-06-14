Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $192.64 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

