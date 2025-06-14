Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $104.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $106.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

